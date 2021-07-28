Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kate Beckinsale doesn’t do anything by halves when it comes to parties.

The actress celebrated her 48th birthday with a star-studded bash at her Los Angeles home this week.

Beckinsale looked stunning in a glittering black dress, as she was presented with a cake by her daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 22, following their reunion after two years apart due to the pandemic.

The star was joined by a whole host of celebrities at the party, including Rita Ora, her ex Michael Sheen’s former partner Sarah Silverman, Taika Waititi, and more.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Brings Her Love Of Fake Beards To ‘The Tonight Show’

Beckinsale also posed with a panda suit-clad Vas J Morgan in another “photo dump” upload Tuesday.

Beckinsale’s daughter Lily, whom she shares with ex Sheen, looked like her mom’s twin in a green dress with a thigh-high slit for the bash.

Beckinsale revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”: “I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me.

“Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought.”