Kate Beckinsale doesn’t do anything by halves when it comes to parties.
The actress celebrated her 48th birthday with a star-studded bash at her Los Angeles home this week.
Beckinsale looked stunning in a glittering black dress, as she was presented with a cake by her daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 22, following their reunion after two years apart due to the pandemic.
The star was joined by a whole host of celebrities at the party, including Rita Ora, her ex Michael Sheen’s former partner Sarah Silverman, Taika Waititi, and more.
Beckinsale also posed with a panda suit-clad Vas J Morgan in another “photo dump” upload Tuesday.
Beckinsale’s daughter Lily, whom she shares with ex Sheen, looked like her mom’s twin in a green dress with a thigh-high slit for the bash.
Beckinsale revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”: “I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me.
“Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought.”