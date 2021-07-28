Get ready to say goodbye to the residents of Elwood City.

On Tuesday, news broke that the iconic animated children’s show “Arthur” will come to an end with its upcoming 25th season, set to debut in 2022.

The news emerged on the “Finding D.W.” podcast, in an interview with writer Kathy Waugh, who developed the series based on the books by Marc Brown.

“Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago,” Waugh told host and voice actor Jason Szwimmer. “I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25 two years ago.”

In an email to IGN, producer Carol Greenwald confirmed that “Arthur” will indeed be coming to an end next year.

“In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come,” she said. “Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

The series holds the record for longest-running children’s animated show on U.S. television, and is the second-longest-running animated show of any kind in America behind only “The Simpsons”.

In 2018, the show was renewed for four additional seasons, bringing its final total up to 25.

“Arthur” began life in Brown’s Arthur Adventure book series in 1976. In 1994 the author was approached by PBS affiliate WGHB Boston to adapt the books into a TV series, which debuted in 1996.

While animation on the show has been handled in Korea and Hong Kong, the show was produced in Canada, with voice actors working in Toronto and Montreal.

Over the years, many celebrities have made guest appearances on “Arthur”, including Yo-Yo Ma, Art Garfunkel, Matt Damon, Alex Trebek, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and more.

On Twitter, news of the show’s cancellation was met with a wave of nostalgia.

