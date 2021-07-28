Kirsten Storms is taking time away from “General Hospital” after undergoing brain surgery last month.

The actress, who plays Maxie Jones on the soap opera, shared a video on her Instagram Story after the surgery: “I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was, like, so full, the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull.

“I will be on the mend for the next several weeks,” she told fans. “I will be back at work when this is over with.”

The July 19 episode of the show saw Storms’ character leave Port Charles for Texas.

Kristina Wagner, who plays Maxie’s mother Felicia on the soap, posted a link to a Soap Opera Network story Tuesday:

Storms previously detailed her surgery, writing in an Instagram post: “I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn’t more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it.

“I’m not gonna lie, brain surgery had me nervous, but I’m immensely thankful to my family, friends, and incredible ‘work family’ who have been supportive, kind, and loving during a time when I’ve been feeling a lot of emotions.”

