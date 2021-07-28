Matt Damon jokes about people’s interest in his pal Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance in a new interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

Cagle tells the actor, who has been busy promoting his new movie “Stillwater”, “You’re very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. I know you love getting asked about that.”

Damon replies, “Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, I hate true love. It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship.”

RELATED: Matt Damon Reveals Whether He’d Be Up For Returning For ‘Ocean’s 14’

The star also talks about his ongoing feud with Jimmy Kimmel.

Cagle asks, “When was the first time that you heard Kimmel say, ‘Sorry, Matt Damon, we ran out of time.’ Did someone tell you about it? Or were you, like, watching the show in bed one night and saw that happen?”

Damon responds, “No, nobody was watching his show. That was the thing. And people started to call me and ask like, ‘Hey, what’s your connection to this guy?’ And I’d never met Jimmy.

“He literally pulled my name out of thin air one night. And the way he told me this story, he said, ‘I had a ventriloquist and a guy in a gorilla suit as my guests… And I just said kind of as a throwaway, “My apologies to Matt Damon,” when we ran out of time.’ But he could have said Brad Pitt. He could’ve said, you know, George, he could have said somebody else, but he just, for some reason, maybe I had a movie out that week or something, but he just said my name.

“And it changed the course of both of our lives. We’ve kept this a feud going for… it’s gotta be 15 years now. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it.”

RELATED: Matt Damon Talks Reuniting With Ben Affleck For ‘The Last Duel’

“It’s the weirdest thing. It doesn’t behave like any joke ever. He goes, ‘I say the same joke every night and it gets a laugh every night.’ He goes, ‘It’s the weirdest thing.'”

Damon then discusses his role in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and whether it’s a secret that he will star as Loki at some point.

He insists, “I don’t know if it’s [a] secret or not, though everybody knows. I went down there to shoot and I think they sussed [it] out, because paparazzi took pictures of us so they sussed out what we were doing.

“We were kind of reprising a cameo that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one. And we had a ball and so Taika [Waititi] had us back again to kind of run that joke back and upgraded a little bit.”