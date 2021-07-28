Now everyone can smell like Dolly!

On Wednesday, Dolly Parton launched her first-ever fragrance, Scent From Above, along with a song to match.

The 75-year-old country legend announced the song, appropriately titled “Sent From Above”, on social media, calling it the “theme” to her perfume.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of having my own perfume. Now that my dream is coming true, I know it’s heaven-sent,” Parton said in a press release, according to Us. “I hope that everyone feels as blessed and as pretty as I do when they are wearing my new fragrance.”

She continued, “Scent is everywhere in our lives, leaving powerful impressions and triggering cherished memories. My hope is that people everywhere will feel special whenever they wear Dolly — Scent From Above.”

The fragrance is available in a traditional spray, as well as a rollerball and body cream, and features notes of jasmine, vanilla, mandarin, peony blossom, patchouli, and sandalwood.

“I like to say that my fragrance transports you to a place where everything is possible — flowers blossom with rhinestone hearts and playful butterflies,” Parton said.