In a new Netflix documentary, Caitlyn Jenner reflects on her gold medal win at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and the intense struggles over her gender identity that she kept hidden from an adoring public who saw her as the pinnacle of American masculinity.

“Untold” is a new five-part Netflix documentary series from the creators of “Wild Wild Country” that examines some pivotal moments in sports, delving into what took place beyond the headlines.

One of the five standalone documentaries focuses on Caitlyn Jenner, who opens up about how the grueling training for the 1976 Olympic decathlon was more than an athletic test — it was also a way to distract herself from the inner turmoil surrounding her own identity.

“I spent my entire life hiding. I didn’t want people to know me and know who I was,” says Jenner in a new trailer for the series.

“I was an Olympic champion, the greatest athlete in the world. But I was still the same old person with all the same old issues,” she adds.

“After setting a new world record and winning gold in Montreal, Jenner’s image became the standard for athletic excellence and propelled her into immediate American superstardom,” states Netflix’s synopsis of “Untold: Caitlyn Jenner”, directed by Crystal Moselle (“Betty”, “The Wolfpack”).

“The athletic feat she craved and celebrity image she crafted, however, also became the main deterrents from embracing her identity as she knew it,” the synopsis continues. “Told with an extraordinary collection of never-before-seen archival footage, including reels of newly discovered Olympic footage and home videos from the Jenner family, Jenner traces her life with new insight from winning gold to making the decision to transition to her relationship with her children — Jenner is clear-eyed about who she was and who she is.”

“Caitlyn Jenner: Untold” premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 24.