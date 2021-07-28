Miley Cyrus is working on new music.

The singer spoke to People about recording her new album in her home state of Tennessee as she promoted Gucci Beauty’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance.

Cyrus said, when asked what’s next for her, “I just recently became an aunt for the first time to my beautiful nephew named Bear,” referencing her newest relative, whose dad is Cyrus’s younger brother Braison.

“I am spending a lot of time with him, watching him grow, while I record my next record back home in Tennessee.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Belts Out Epic Covers Of ‘American Woman’ And ‘Heaven Or Las Vegas’

Cyrus also spoke about not always being comfortable in her own skin.

The “Hannah Montana” star said there was a point in her career when she “felt so insecure” but was “portraying this image of what a lot of people thought was this confident person.”

“My mission has always been to be unapologetically myself, and I ended up feeling like a fraud,” Cyrus shared.

The star then discussed prioritizing self-care to keep herself mentally and physically healthy.

“On a beauty level, taking care of myself is a lot of skin care,” she told the mag.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Shouts Out ‘Free Britney’ At Vegas Concert

“I never sleep in my makeup and no matter how tired I am or how long the day has been, my makeup always comes off before bed. I also love taking the time to go on hikes and be in nature as often as I can — getting away from the craziness of L.A. to breathe for myself is crucial.”