A new Netflix reality series follows a pair of Toronto women as they chase their millennial dream of ditching their boring desk jobs and creating their own hospitality empire, one motel at a time.

“Motel Makeover” follows the exploits of April Brown and Sarah Sklash as they “transform a dingy roadside motel in Sauble Beach into The June,” the duo shared on Instagram.

As the Daily Hive reported, the women purchased their first roadside motel in Ontario’s Prince Edward County in 2016, transforming the dingy dump into the swanky June Motel.

The series will follow the renovation of their second property, a rundown motel in Sauble Beach, including the myriad challenges they face due to a limited budget and pandemic-fuelled restrictions.

“Is this charming or hideous?” Sklash asks about the motel in the trailer. “It’s a little late to start asking that question,” Brown responds.

“Amid project pitfalls and a pandemic, besties-turned-business partners bring their design magic to a rundown motel and revamp it into a go-to getaway,” notes the Netflix synopsis of the six-episode series.

“You really see Sarah and I struggle as entrepreneurs, designers, and trying to build this business that we love so much,” Brown told blogTO. “I think it’s a very fun and uplifting show that hopefully inspires other people to pursue their dreams and go after the things that really excite them.”

“Motel Makeover” debuts Friday, August 25.