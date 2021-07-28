“Who doesn’t like glitter?”

On Wednesday, Paramount+ dropped the trailer for the new original movie “The J Team”, starring children’s entertainment icon JoJo Siwa.

In the film, which the 18-year-old pop star also executive-produced, Siwa stars as a young girl named JoJo whose beloved dance instructor is replaced by a harsher, grumpier coach.

“We’ve all been told we don’t fit in before. What if we celebrated everyone being unique?” Siwa says in the trailer.

“The J Team” – Photo: NICKELODEON © 2021 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

JoJo is forced to take off her famous bow and glittery high-top sneakers to stay on the team but still loses her position on the A Team.

Not about to let that get her down, JoJo forms the J Team to get her sparkle back.

The film also stars Kerrynton Jones and Kiara T. Romero as Siwa’s best friends “The Rubies”, Laura Soltis as favourite teacher Val, and Tisha Campbell-Martin as Poppy the tough new instructor.

“The J Team” premieres Sept. 3 on Paramount+.