Life is a great adventure.

On Wednesday, the first trailer dropped for Sean Penn’s new film “Flag Day”, in which he stars alongside his real-life daughter Dylan Penn.

Photo: MGM

“Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life,” the official description for the true-life drama reads. “As a child, Jennifer marvelled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in U.S. history.”

Based on Vogel’s memoir Flim-Flam: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, the film is “an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.”

“Flag Day” – Photo: Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc

“It’s what William Burroughs called ‘surprised recognition’,” Sean Penn says of the film. “‘Flag Day’ should offer audiences the surprise that they themselves have lived, though differently, its parts.”

Also starring in the film are Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, Hopper Jack Penn, and Katheryn Winnick.

“Flag Day” opens in select theatres August 20.