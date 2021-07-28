Mila Kunis regrets putting her foot down over husband Ashton Kutcher’s plans to journey to the final frontier.

“We get together nine years ago and he was like, ‘I have a ticket to go to space.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I was like, ‘That’s fun, have fun,’” Kunis said in an interview with People.

“Years go by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he’s like, ‘I’m going into space.’ And I was like, ‘That’s irresponsible, you cannot have… This is not what you do. You are a father,’” she told him.

“I was all so hormonal and I was like, ‘You can’t, you’re going to die. The thing’s going to explode and you’re going to die — and you’re going to leave me with the babies.’

“Being the sweet man that he was,” she revealed, Kutcher acquiesced and sold the ticket — something she now totally regrets.

“I know I hate it,” she said. “Also I’m such a [‘Star Trek’ fan]. The fact that I didn’t let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, ‘You can’t leave me and the babies.’ And so that’s where that decision was made out of.”

In fact, she’s had a change of heart.

“I want everybody to know I probably would have let him go to space now but now it’s too late,” she admitted.

However, that may not be entirely true. In a recent interview, Kutcher shared the same story from his perspective but vowed to one day exit Earth’s atmosphere, insisting that “at some point, I will be going to space.”