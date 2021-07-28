Click to share this via email

Blackpink’s Rosé just belted out another stunning cover.

The singer was joined by SHINee member Onew and Lee Suhyun of AKMU to sing Alicia Keys’ 2003 ballad “If I Ain’t Got You”, with the trio showing off their killer vocals.

The performance took place at the seaside set of the South Korean variety show “Sea of Hope”.

Singing the lyrics from her phone, Rosé crooned to a piano: “Some people search for the fountain/ Promises forever young/ Some people need three dozen roses/ And that’s the only way to prove you love them.”

Onew then joined Rosé to perform Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat’s 2009 track “Lucky”.

They sang on the chorus, “Lucky I’m in love with my best friend/ Lucky to have been where I have been/ Lucky to be coming home again.”

Queen of covers Rosé’s latest performances come after she was recently praised by John Mayer for her performance of his Continuum track “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room”.

He wrote on his Instagram Story, “This is gorgeous.”