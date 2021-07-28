Young Thug is featured in the latest digital edition of Rolling Stone, where he discusses his new album Pink and his audaciously ambitious plans for his burgeoning record label.

In the interview, the Atlanta rapper shares his vision for his record label YSL, described as “one of the strongest brands in rap music,” and why he feels celebrating his success with his inner circle is key.

“If I have 100 artists, at least 97 or 98 of them going to prosper. That’s just the look we got, you know what I’m saying?” he explained.

Young Thug also opened up about how the proceeds of his music video for “Paid the Fine” wound up paying the bail for numerous people, freeing them from jail.

“Not only did I get the people out of jail, I paid their lawyers’ fees to fight the case,” Young Thug added. “Now, 90 per cent of them who I got out of jail are going to beat that case.”

Giving back, he said, is simply a part of who he is. “I overdo what’s right, you get it?” he said. “That’s what’s different about me.”

His biggest ambition, he added, was a bold one: “I want to be the richest Black man in the world.”

The entire Rolling Stone interview with Young Thug can be found right here.