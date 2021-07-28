Piers Morgan has found himself under fire once again after publicly criticizing Simone Biles.

In two separate comments, the “Good Morning Britain” host, 56, called Biles, who revealed she would be dropping out of the team competition at the Olympics (and subsequently the all-around) for mental health reasons, a “joke.”

While penning a column posted Wednesday for the Daily Mail, Morgan told Biles to “get back out there Simone, and don’t get sucked into all the weak woke failure-loving Twitter nonsense ― you’re too great a champion to be labelled a quitter.”

RELATED: Piers Morgan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Being Double-Vaxxed: ‘The Roughest I’ve Felt From Any Illness’

Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke.

Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time.

Kids need strong role models not this nonsense. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2021

In a post to Twitter, he wrote, “Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke… Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense.”

But fans of Biles, including some famous faces, hit Twitter to support the athlete.

I applaud her courage and hope that young people see it as the badge of strength that it is. Mental health is no joke and it’s about time that it’s put on the same level as physical health. #destigmatizementalheath — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) July 28, 2021

RELATED: Dame Joan Collins Refuses To Answer Piers Morgan’s Questions About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

hey Piers, you couldn't even begin to conceive of what it could possibly feel like to be an athlete at that level with that amount of pressure. sit down. you're impulse to stir the pot is not only routine but terribly unbecoming and boring. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) July 28, 2021

Again, please let @piersmorgan (who is so “heroic and brave” that he blocked me) know that I said he’s a gutless degenerate of a misogynistic hypocrite and to go fuck himself ‘cuz clearly no one else will. Thanks! 👍🏻 https://t.co/GbKkQr1w13 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 28, 2021

If @piersmorgan successfully attempts one cartwheel on a live broadcast, I will pretend to consider his thoughts on Simone Biles. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 28, 2021

piers morgan really ought to burn in hell. — Jodie (@MissJodie) July 28, 2021

I assure you that Simone Biles helped more people who are suffering from depression and anxiety in one day than Tucker Carlson, Clay Travis, Matt Walsh, and Piers Morgan have in their lifetimes. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 28, 2021

This isn’t the first time Morgan has criticized an athlete’s stance on mental health. In fact, in May, Morgan called tennis star Naomi Osaka a “brat” after she refused to speak to the media during the French Open to protect her mental health.

Morgan has also been called out for his words against Meghan Markle.