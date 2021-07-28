Piers Morgan has found himself under fire once again after publicly criticizing Simone Biles.

In two separate comments, the “Good Morning Britain” host, 56, called Biles, who revealed she would be dropping out of the team competition at the Olympics (and subsequently the all-around) for mental health reasons, a “joke.”

While penning a column posted Wednesday for the Daily Mail, Morgan told Biles to “get back out there Simone, and don’t get sucked into all the weak woke failure-loving Twitter nonsense ― you’re too great a champion to be labelled a quitter.”

In a post to Twitter, he wrote, “Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke… Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense.”

But fans of Biles, including some famous faces, hit Twitter to support the athlete.

This isn’t the first time Morgan has criticized an athlete’s stance on mental health. In fact, in May, Morgan called tennis star Naomi Osaka a “brat” after she refused to speak to the media during the French Open to protect her mental health.

Morgan has also been called out for his words against Meghan Markle.