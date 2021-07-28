The 2018 horror film “Hereditary” was terrifying for the viewer, and it also really affected actor Alex Wolff.

The star, who played a teenager whose sister accidentally died in an accident involving him, in the film, told Looper: “I’ll tell you that movie did about as much damage to me as a movie can do.”

Wolff explained how the damage included psychological effects, loss of sleep, basically “all of it. It really affected me,” he shared.

A synopsis for the Ari Aster-directed flick read: “When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.”

The former Nickelodeon actor admitted he’s careful to point out the lingering effects of shooting such a film because he knows he’s in a very privileged position.

He told the publication, “It’s very hard because as an actor, you really don’t want to sound pretentious or self-serious or like anything is too serious.

“Because we have a cushy job in a lot of ways, but this, emotionally, it was one of those tough ones, it was one of those ones that really did some gymnastics on my emotional well-being.”