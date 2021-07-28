The story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father is coming to life.

On Monday, the first trailer debuted for the highly-anticipated film “King Richard”, starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father to the iconic tennis superstar sisters.

“Based on the true story that will inspire the world, ‘King Richard’ follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever,” the official description reads.

Photo: Warner Bros.

“Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. ‘King Richard’ is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.”

The film also stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams, and Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott as a sports agent.

“King Richard” opens in theatres Nov. 19.