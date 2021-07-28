Chris Hemsworth has shared the secret to achieving his enviable physique, which apparently involves a child, a skateboard, a horse and “a can do attitude.”

That’s according to an Instagram post that the “Avengers” star shared on Tuesday, featuring some videos of himself participating in some activities with his children, twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7, and daughter India Rose, 9.

In the first of two videos, Hemsworth runs alongside India, holding her hand while she rides a skateboard around a winding path at a skate park.

In the second, it’s Pataky getting the workout as she guides a small pony, ridden by one of their children, as it trots through a field of grass.

“My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout,” quipped Hemsworth in the caption. “All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude. Good luck.”

Hemsworth’s fellow Marvel superhero Ryan Reynolds chimed in with a comment.

“I know this workout! ❤️” he wrote.