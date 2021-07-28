Billie Eilish’s brother is always there to look out for her.

This week, Finneas O’Connell took to Twitter to call out a parody account on the social media platform, spreading fake quotes and headlines about his sister.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Early Struggles With Fame: ‘I Hated Going Outside’

The “Billie Eilish Updates” account shared a Photoshopped article claiming that “in a new interview, Billie, 19, stated that she cried when she got rich and ‘wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans.'”

A fan shared the tweet with Finneas, writing, “5k quotes again can you do something right for once and get this account suspended thank u.”

In response, Finneas said that he wished the account would simply be labelled “satire” so people would know it was a joke.

Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke https://t.co/0GaH40SblV — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 27, 2021

The bio for the account currently reads, “Your best source on 7x Grammy Winner, Billie Eilish. NOT Affiliated with anything related to Billie Eilish. Parody Account,” though it’s not clear when it was last updated.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Wants To ‘Make A Timeless Record’ With ‘Happier Than Ever’

Over the weekend, Finneas called out another called “BilliesUpdates” for “posting relentless lies” about his sister, asking fans to report and block the account.

Also the account BilliesUpdatess is posting relentless lies about billie so if you see that account, report and block Em — FINNEAS (@finneas) July 24, 2021

Eilish herself hasn’t commented on the parody accounts.