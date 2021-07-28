Dusty Hill, the legendary bassist for ZZ Top, has died. He was 72.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard confirmed the news by issuing a statement to Instagram on Wednesday, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.”

They continued, “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Joined By Chris Stapleton And Kevin Bacon For ZZ Top-Inspired ‘First Drafts Of Rock’

Adding, “You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

RELATED: Biz Markie, Groundbreaking Beatboxer And ‘Just A Friend’ Rapper, Is Dead At 57

No cause of death has been reported yet.

Just last week, Hill bowed out of ZZ Top’s upcoming performances “to address a hip issue.”

The band shared the news on Facebook, writing, “The members of ZZ Top, Billy, and Frank, would like to share that Dusty, their fearless Bass player, is on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue. They await a speedy recovery and have him back pronto. Per Dusty’s request, ‘The show must go on!'”