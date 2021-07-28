Justin Bieber is standing up for Simone Biles.

American Olympic gymnast Biles, 24, caused a feverish debate after pulling out of the Toyko Olympics final, inspired by fellow Olympian Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the Wimbledon competition. Team USA went on to win the silver medal behind the Russian team.

Bieber, 27, advocated for Biles in an Instagram post published on Wednesday.

“Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!” Bieber captioned a photo of Biles. “I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as, ‘What does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul?'”

“Sometimes our ‘NOs’ are more powerful than our ‘YESes.’ When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why,” he continued.

Bieber concluded his statement by reflecting on his own experiences prioritizing mental health over work.

“People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!” he wrote. “So proud of you.”