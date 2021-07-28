Ty Pennington popped the question to girlfriend Kellee Merrell, and she said “yes.”

The star of HGTV Canada’s “Ty Breaker” shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“It’s the ‘yes’ for me,” wrote Pennington, accompanying a photo of Merrell showing off her massive new ring.

Speaking with People, Pennington revealed he first met Merrell — a social media manager from Vancouver — more than 10 years ago while filming a TV show in Toronto, and had kept in touch over the years.

The two then reconnected in early 2020, and romance sparked; when the pandemic hit, they decided to quarantine together, an experience that led their love to deepen.

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years,” Pennington told People.

“She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” he added. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”