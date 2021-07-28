Lizzo and Chris Evans are having a baby — well, not really.

Lizzo was inspired to make a new TikTok video after a fan commented, “Lizzo baby… we know you’re [pregnant emoji] and we know it’s Chris Evans now spill the tea.”

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today,” she said before showing her belly. “I’ve been sucking in!”

A smiling Lizzo then rubbed her fake baby belly and added, “We’re going to have a little America!”

This is not the first time the “Truth Hurts Rapper”, 33, has teased about her dream relationship with the “Captain America” actor, 40.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids,” she said in an April TikTok video, revealing she messaged the actor. “”The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him,” she explained at the time. “And honestly, it hurts me to the core, because d—, papa! He a rare breed!”

Evans replied to Lizzo and started following her.

“No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote back with a kissy face emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app.”