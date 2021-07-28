Bruce Springsteen is refusing the offer to have a rest stop named after him.

Despite the New Jersey Turnpike’s history of naming its rest stops after important figures like Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Edison, the rock legend, 71, refused the opportunity as the Garden State Parkway prepares to add a new set of tributes.

According to NorthJersey.com, “respectively declined” the offer.

New Jersey Hall of Fame spokesperson Natasha Alagarasan told the outlet, “Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him.”

She added, “It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall.”

James Gandolfini, Whitney Houston, Jon Bon Jovi, author Judy Blume, salsa icon Celia Cruz, Frank Sinatra, novelist Toni Morrison, news anchor Connie Chung and athlete Larry Doby will have stops named after them in places like Montvale and Monmouth.

“Millions of New Jersey drivers travel on the Garden State Parkway every day,” said transportation commissioner Diane Scaccetti-Gutierrez, who oversees the Turnpike Authority that approved the project. “The service areas they visit during those travels are a fitting place to call attention to the accomplishments of their fellow New Jerseyans in the arts, entertainment, and sports.”