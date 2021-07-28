Clare Crawley shared a deeply personal revelation with her 1 million Instagram followers.

In recent weeks, the former Bachelorette has been discussing the upcoming removal of her breast implants, which she’s now revealing is connected to her childhood trauma.

“Self love is the act of giving a voice to your truth. So here is mine,” she wrote.

“As a child of sexual abuse, my young adult years were spent in unhealthy relationships feeling unworthy of the good ones,” she continued.

“It was a vicious cycle, because the more I chose the wrong men who treated me poorly, the more I believed I wasn’t good enough. Enter the breast implants,” she explained.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to get them, but the truth is it was money that would have been better spent on therapy to heal my wounded heart,” Crawley admitted.

“I ended up spending the money on therapy anyway, 😌 cut to now,” she added. “A woman who has learned to love herself deeply on the inside, knows her worth, and will fight for herself no matter what.”

She concluded by writing, “I’ve learned the toxicity that these implants can cause on our bodies, as it has done to mine. So I am stepping away from something that no longer serves me… not my heart, and certainly not my health. Surgery is this week! We are taking it back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and worthy just the way she is.”