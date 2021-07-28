James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek are living their dream lives with their five children.

The Van Der Beeks open up about their family and life in Texas during a photo shoot for the August cover issue of Austin Life.

“We wanted to get the kids out of Los Angeles,” the “Dawson’s Creek” alum says. “We wanted to give them space and we wanted them to live in nature. When we were flying here for our anniversary, I felt an energy to Austin.”

James, 44, and Kimberly, 39, recently moved to a 36-acre property in Texas with their kids: Olivia, 10, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 3.

Kimberly dishes on the community atmosphere absent during her time in L.A.

“In L.A. if you get sick, you get a Postmates delivery. If you want to move, you get a moving truck recommendation,” she shares. “In Texas, somebody makes you something and brings it to your doorstep or you have five friends pulling up with their trucks to help you move.:

“It’s just a different way of life here,” Kimberly adds. “It’s not to say one is better than the other, but it’s that hands-on village lifestyle that I’ve been craving for so long.”