George Clooney is lending a helping hand to restaurant owners affected by the recent hail storm in Italy.

The actor, 60, walked the streets of Laglio, near his Italian home on Lake Como, to offer his support to the owners of the bars and restaurants that were damaged by the superstorm that hit Italy this week.

A violent hailstorm has brought traffic to a halt on one of Italy’s main highways, injuring a number of people and smashing car windows.

The storm also overflowed rivers and caused landslides, while also leaving many families stranded throughout the area.

But, while vacationing at his Italian summer home, Villa Oleandra in Laglio, with his wife Amal and their twins, Alexander and Ella, Clooney spoke with members of the Motti family, who own a bar called “da Luciano” in the centre of the city.

The heartthrob even posed for photos with the family.

Keeping things casual, Clooney wore a pair of jeans and a navy polo. His silver hair was pushed off his face and he carried a face mask.