Justin Timberlake is celebrating 20 years of Celebrity.
Timberlake took to Instagram on Wednesday and gave a nod to *NSYNC’s fourth and final studio album. The iconic boy band topped charts with Celebrity when it was released on July 24, 2001.
RELATED: Lance Bass Pranks The Other Members Of *NSYNC
“20 years already?! What a time to be alive,” Timberlake, 40, wrote.
The “Palmer” actor’s *NSYNC cohorts shared their enthusiasm in the comments section of Timberlake’s post.
“Yes we old!!” commented Joey Fatone, 44, while 42-year-old Lance Bass’ echoed that sentiment with a “👴🏻” emoji.
Celebrity fans also chimed in.
RELATED: Justin Timberlake Responds To Lance Bass’ Subtle Dig
“Young BOSS,” wrote Tom Brady. “Legends,” added rapper Juicy J.
“One of the highlights of my life people,” wrote Erin Andrews.