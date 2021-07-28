Click to share this via email

Justin Timberlake is celebrating 20 years of Celebrity.

Timberlake took to Instagram on Wednesday and gave a nod to *NSYNC’s fourth and final studio album. The iconic boy band topped charts with Celebrity when it was released on July 24, 2001.

“20 years already?! What a time to be alive,” Timberlake, 40, wrote.

The “Palmer” actor’s *NSYNC cohorts shared their enthusiasm in the comments section of Timberlake’s post.

“Yes we old!!” commented Joey Fatone, 44, while 42-year-old Lance Bass’ echoed that sentiment with a “👴🏻” emoji.

Celebrity fans also chimed in.

“Young BOSS,” wrote Tom Brady. “Legends,” added rapper Juicy J.