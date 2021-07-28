Click to share this via email

Lisa Rinna is not just an actress, author and television personality, she is a “Jeopardy!” question.

Rinna, 58, recently found out that she was the outcome of a “Jeopardy!” clue that aired in 2019. The”Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a short clip of the segment. A “Jeopardy!” contestant selected the “Celebrity Couples” category and received the clue, “This Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is Mrs. Harry Hamlin”.

“When you are a @jeopardy question,” Rinna captioned the post. “OMG!!!!!!!! #MrsHarryHamlin.”

Rinna’s celebrity friends reacted appropriately.

Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote, “From Drake to ‘Jeopardy’?!?! What can’t you do???????” in reference to Rinna recently getting an Instagram follow from Drake. Kyle Richards commented on the post with multiple hand-raised emojis.