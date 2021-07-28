Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince George gets the animated treatment in HBO Max’s new trailer for “The Prince”.

In fact, all the Royals get roasted in the impending animated series. Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s exit is definitely not off limits.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Added To Royal Line Of Succession

“This might be the smallest palace I’ve ever been in,” Prince Harry (Orlando Bloom) tells Duchess Meghan (Condola Rashad) who struggles to explain the concept of an apartment to her husband.

“Yes, an apartment-palace. I know that,” Harry says. “Lots of tiny palaces inside one big palace.”

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Developing A Black Superman Project For HBO Max

A synopsis for the show reads, “In this biting animated satire, seven-year-old Prince George (Gary Janetti) – youngest heir to the British throne – spills all the royal “tea” on Buckingham Palace’s residents and staff.”

You can stream “The Prince” on HBO Max starting July 29 at midnight with all 12 episodes.