Katie Thurston reminds her fans to advocate for their individual health.

Thurston, 30, stars on season 17 of “The Bachelorette” after gaining popularity as a contestant on season 25 of “The Bachelor”. On Wednesday, Thurston showed off the scar on her chest in an Instagram Story.

“It’s from a lumpectomy after finding a lump in my breast. Because I was only 20, I discovered this on my own,” she wrote. “Typically women don’t get routine mammograms until their 40s, so it’s important to be your biggest advocate when it comes to your personal health.”

Katie Thurston. Photo: Instagram/Katie Thurston — Photo: Instagram/Katie Thurston

The reality television star also pointed fans to the L4 Project, which was founded by “The Bachelorette” suitor Michael Allio after his wife, Laura, died of breast cancer in 2019. L4 Project supports families and patients with cancer diagnoses so they “can focus on treatment and recovery more successfully.”

Allio abruptly left Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” on Monday night’s episode after receiving a call from his 4-year-old son James wondering if his dad didn’t want to see him.

“When your child says that, you answer the call,” Allio told People this week. “And I think a lot of single parents probably have to deal with the fact that when they’re pursuing their own happiness, it does take a little bit from the time they’re spending with their child. It’s a constant balancing act that’s happening. But I would do it all over again and make the same decisions.”