Fergie is the best way to make any point.
Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) was inspired by Fergie to inject a little energy into his address to Congress on Wednesday. Casten sought to curry favour for his bill related to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
.@RepCasten: "I rise to continue our hot FERC summer. As climate activist Fergie would certainly say, the FERCalicious definition is to make our planet cooler." pic.twitter.com/b9zMxiEUrr
“As climate activist Fergie would certainly say, the FERC-alicious definition is to make our planet cooler,” he said before launching into spoken song.
“Having a well air-conditioned home when it’s ‘hot, hot,’ that’s FERC-alicious, getting your electricity from the lowest cost reliable source — FERC-alicious — an electric transmission system that keeps everything from electric vehicles to steel mills running with zero-carbon electricity, FERC-alicious.”
Casten also reference a “hot FERC summer,” a nod to rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song and catchphrase, “Hot Girl Summer”.