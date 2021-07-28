Fred Durst is practically unrecognizable with his new look.

Durst, 50, sent fans into a frenzy after posting a selfie to his Instagram Story on Tuesday. The Limp Bizkit frontman sported silver hair and a matching handlebar moustache that caught fans off guard. The graphic tees were replaced by a pastel orange button-up shirt.

Witnesses compared Durst to everyone from David Spade and Hulk Hogan to Jon Bon Jovi and Richard Gere. Over the years, Durst often shaved his salt-and-pepper hair and sported various hats.

Limp Bizkit was active from 1994 to 2006. The band took a three-year hiatus before returning in 2009. Their fifth studio album, Gold Cobra, was released in 2011. Limp Bizkit is currently working on a new project.