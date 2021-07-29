Jean-Claude Van Damme is best known for beating up on baddies, but he accidentally aided criminals in real life.

Van Damme, 60, was in the wrong place at the wrong time while visiting an optician in Paris on Tuesday. During his visit, two alleged thieves stole approximately $3.5 million worth of gems from a nearby jeweller, Chaumet, according to The Guardian.

RELATED: Jean-Claude Van Damme Storms Out Of ‘Boring’ Australian Interview

A police officer said that many potential witnesses were two preoccupied gawking over the “Street Fighter” actor’s presence. Would-be witnesses within range of the jeweller only reported that Van Damme was lens shopping.

Despite the non-assist from Van Damme, French police arrested two suspects on Wednesday and recording a “substantial part” of the stolen gems. Police utilized CCTV footage to spot the suspects.

RELATED: Jean-Claude Van Damme Stars In Action Filled ‘The Last Mercenary’

The suspects arrested are in their mid-50s and mid-40s.