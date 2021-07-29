ITV has said there are “no current plans” for another series of “The X Factor” U.K.

It had been rumoured Cowell was axing the show after 17 years, before the television network released a statement.

“There are no current plans for the next series of ‘The X Factor’ at this stage,” ITV said in a statement to ITV News.

The show, which launched the careers of bands such as One Direction and Little Mix, as well as solo artists including Leona Lewis, aired over 15 seasons, showing 445 episodes.

It was revealed in February 2020 that Cowell would be resting the show for that year. It last aired in 2018, with a celebrity edition being broadcast in 2019.

“The X Factor” U.K., which was originally devised as a replacement for “Pop Idol”, that ran from 2001-2003, resulted in a U.S. version being aired for several seasons from 2011.

The likes of Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, Cheryl, Nicole Scherzinger and more have been judges on the U.K. version of the show, which regularly attracted millions of viewers before ratings began to fall, over the years.

Cowell is now working on a new TV project, “Walk The Line”, which is a musical game show for ITV.