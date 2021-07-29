COVID is hitting the Bell/Shepard household particularly hard.

On this week’s episode of the “We Are Supported By…” podcast, co-hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman talked about the name of Bell’s daughter: Delta.

“Can I ask you a real talk question — how do you feel about Delta’s name being Delta right now?” Padman asked, referring to the rise in the coronavirus Delta variant around the world.

“It’s a big, big bummer,” Bell told her. “But I’m really hoping that the Delta variant won’t be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona.”

Thankfully, little Delta is still too young to feel the negative impact of sharing a name with a deadly virus.

“She’s six so she’s impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything,” Bell explained. “She’s like ‘Oh my gosh, my name!’ So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like ‘My name!’ So she’s still excited about it.”

Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have two children: Delta and eight-year-old Lincoln.