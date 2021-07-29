Candace Cameron Bur has apologized for a recent TikTok video that didn’t go down well with fans.

The “Fuller House” star posted a clip of herself lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song “Jealous Girl” while holding a Bible close to her chest.

The lyrics included, “Baby, I’m a gangster too and it takes two to tango/You don’t wanna’ dance with me, dance with me.”

Cameron Bure captioned the clip, “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.”

However, social media users accused her of being too seductive.

Credit: Instagram/@candacecbure

“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video,” the actress shared. “And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry. That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.”

“And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive. So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.”

Bure explained how her 22-year-old daughter Natasha had previously lip-synced to the same song in a TikTok post.

“Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work,” she told fans.

“Anyway, most of you didn’t like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it’s gone. Now I know what you don’t like.”