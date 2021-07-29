Candace Cameron Bur has apologized for a recent TikTok video that didn’t go down well with fans.
The “Fuller House” star posted a clip of herself lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song “Jealous Girl” while holding a Bible close to her chest.
The lyrics included, “Baby, I’m a gangster too and it takes two to tango/You don’t wanna’ dance with me, dance with me.”
Cameron Bure captioned the clip, “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.”
@candacecameronb##holyspirit♬ jealous girl lana del rey – !marvete, the asgardian
However, social media users accused her of being too seductive.
“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video,” the actress shared. “And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry. That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.”
RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Mocks Her Kids For Trying To Block Her On Instagram
“And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive. So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.”
RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Shares Photos From The Night She First Met Her Husband With The ‘Full House’ Cast
Bure explained how her 22-year-old daughter Natasha had previously lip-synced to the same song in a TikTok post.
“Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work,” she told fans.
“Anyway, most of you didn’t like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it’s gone. Now I know what you don’t like.”