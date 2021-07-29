Ben Stiller just got a lesson about meritocracy.

This week, Deadline reported on a new film project from Destry Spielberg, daughter of Steven Spielberg, which set off a wave of reaction on Twitter.

Destry’s film will star Hopper Penn, son of Sean Penn, and Brian D’Arcy James, and was written by Owen King, the son of novelist Stephen King.

Many on social media pointed out that most of the top-line people involved in the project are the children of famous and successful people in the industry.

The Black List founder Franklin Leonard tweeted:

Leonard did point out that the project is only a short film but also pointed out the rarity of a short film having its casting news reported in the Hollywood trades.

Seeing his tweets, Ben Stiller chimed in to say that the criticism was “too easy”: “Everyone has their path. Wish them all the best.”

Too easy @franklinleonard. People, working, creating. Everyone has their path. Wish them all the best. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 28, 2021

But Leonard wasn’t having it, responding that it is important to acknowledge the role of nepotism. Stiller then claimed show business “ultimately is a meritocracy.”

Yes. Just speaking from experience, and I don’t know any of them, I would bet they all have faced challenges. Different than those with no access to the industry. Show biz as we all know is pretty rough, and ultimately is a meritocracy. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 28, 2021

The two then got into a more extended exchange, with Leonard laying out the ways in which Hollywood fails to be meritocratic, allowing unqualified people to hold positions unrelated to their talent.

100 percent agree. Diversity is much bigger issue. No question. And I see your point, access is access. So yes. I’m saying that untalented people don’t really last if they get a break because of who they are or know or are related to. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 28, 2021

And we both know plenty of unqualified people who manage to stay employed for reasons other than their talent, though both of us have enough decorum not to name names. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 28, 2021

Leonard ended with a cheeky gif stating, “Those are the facts,” to which Stiller responded with his own gif from “The Office” saying, “I am dead inside.”

Stiller also received criticism from others on Twitter, with many pointing out the personal nature of his argument, given that he is the son of legendary comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.