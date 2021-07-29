Joshua Jackson describes the “healing” feeling of buying his childhood home during a new interview with Mr Porter.

The “Dr. Death” star, who was born in Vancouver but raised in Topanga, California, until he was eight, before moving back to Vancouver following his parents’ divorce, speaks about his difficult relationship with his father John, who left when he was a child.

Jackson bought the Topanga home in 2001 and now lives there with his wife Jodie Turner-Smith and their 15-month-old daughter Janie.

The actor shares, “My father unfortunately was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene, but that house in Topanga was where everything felt simple, so it was a very healing thing for me to do.”

He adds of his baby daughter now sleeping in her father’s childhood bedroom, “There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn’t believe was still there, years later. The owner [who sold him the house] said, ‘I knew it meant a lot to somebody and that they were going to come back for it some day.'”

Jackson says fatherhood has changed his priorities in “every possible way,” telling the publication: “It’s 100 per cent changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year.

“For me to feel good about what I’m doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus.”

He says of spending more time at home because of the pandemic, “I now recognize how perverse the way that we have set up our society is.

“There is not a father I know who works a regular job who didn’t go back to the office a week later. It’s robbing that man of the opportunity to bond with his child and spend time with his partner.”