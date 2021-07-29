Click to share this via email

Jamie Lee Curtis is proud of her daughter.

In an interview with AARP the Magazine, the “Halloween Kills” star revealed that her youngest child is transgender.

Curtis said that she and husband Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Ruby, 25, is a computer gaming editor. Curtis also has a 34-year-old daughter, Annie, who is a dance instructor.

Asked if she has any grandchildren, Curtis said, “Not yet, but I do hope to.”

The 62-year-old also opened up about her recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, saying that if she hadn’t embraced sobriety she would be “dead for sure.”

She describes how she views herself as “just a sober person — flawed, contradictory, broken and redeemed.”