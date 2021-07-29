Click to share this via email

The couple who fart together, stay together.

On Wednesday, Camila Cabello shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “that first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human.”

In the video, the singer waves goodbye to boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who walks out of the room and shuts the door, only for her to let out a massive fart.

While the video was a joke, Mendes responded with the perfect comeback.

“But u do fart tho,” he wrote in the comments.

Fans reacted with plenty of laugh emojis.

“How dare he expose you lol 😆 get him girl!!” one of Cabello’s followers said, while another added, “ommmg !! They’re becoming my couple goals ngl”