The couple who fart together, stay together.
On Wednesday, Camila Cabello shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “that first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human.”
In the video, the singer waves goodbye to boyfriend Shawn Mendes, who walks out of the room and shuts the door, only for her to let out a massive fart.
While the video was a joke, Mendes responded with the perfect comeback.
“But u do fart tho,” he wrote in the comments.
Fans reacted with plenty of laugh emojis.
“How dare he expose you lol 😆 get him girl!!” one of Cabello’s followers said, while another added, “ommmg !! They’re becoming my couple goals ngl”