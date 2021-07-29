Click to share this via email

Rihanna is all about that “Housewives” drama.

On the latest episode of “Real Housewives of New York”, Leah McSweeney name-dropped the pop star during an argument with Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps.

“Let me promote Leah Mob or Mob something,” Singer said, mocking McSweeney’s Married to the Mob clothing line.

“You aren’t exactly my demographic, so it’s all good,” McSweeney responded. “I already have Rihanna wearing my s**t, you think I need you wearing my s**t?”

After the show aired, Rihanna posted on Instagram a photo of her wearing a Married to the Mob shirt:

“I love you so much 😂❤️🔥,” McSweeney commented.

The Bravo network took it a step further, commenting on the post with a challenge to Rihanna and her fans.

“Like this comment if you think Rihanna should come on #WWHL soon to spill all the Bravo tea! 👀,” the network said.

Andy Cohen, meanwhile, simply commented, “😳 😳 😳.”