A sibling rivalry is coming to blows.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ debuted the new trailer for the second season of “See”, starring Jason Momoa, and set hundreds of years in the future when humanity has lost the sense of sight.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse at newcomer Dave Bautista, who plays Momoa’s brother on the show, with no love lost between them.

Dave Bautista in “See” – Photo: Apple TV+

“In season 2, Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic,” the official description reads.

“Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.”

Alfre Woodard in “See” – Photo: Apple TV+

Alfre Woodard returns for season 2, along with new series regulars Eden Epstein (“Sweetbitter”), Tom Mison (“Watchmen”), Hoon Lee (“Warrior”), Olivia Cheng (“Warrior”), David Hewlett (“The Shape of Water”) and Tamara Tunie (“Flight”).

“See” season 2 premieres August 27 on Apple TV+.