Rosie O’Donnell could be open to bringing back “The Rosie O’Donnell Show”.

In a new interview with People magazine’s “People In The ’90s”, co-hosted by Andrea Lavinthal and Jason Sheeler, the comedian, 59, admitted she’s been asked about reviving the talk show.

“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” ran between 1996 to 2002.

Despite the constant questions, O’Donnell isn’t sure how she feels about a reboot.

“I feel like for me, it was really of a time,” she said. “The time to start a new show for TV now with the social delivery platforms that they have is not a 60-year-old woman. You have to be younger and have the fight in you and be on the cutting edge.”

O’Donnell continued, “So I don’t think that I would do it again. Although my career has been so unpredictable that you never know what will happen… I think that the time is past for that for me.”

She also reminisced about iconic moments from the show, including the time O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres, 63, discussed the then-upcoming “Puppy Episode” of DeGeneres’ sitcom “Ellen’ — a historic 1997 episode in which her character comes out as gay.

“I just thought this is going to ruin her career and ruin her life,” O’Donnell admitted looking back. “And I think she was very brave to do what she did back then.”

Adding, “And I think that I was kind of brave in my own way to stand next to her and say, ‘Oh yeah, I think I’m a Lebanese too.'”