Music is everywhere.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the animated adventure “Vivo”, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and featuring all-new songs by the “Hamilton” creator.

RELATED: Disney Drops Magical ‘Encanto’ Trailer With ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Stephanie Beatriz & Music By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photo: Netflix

“Vivo follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest ‘honey bear,’ voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos),” the description reads.

Photo: Netflix

“Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music. But when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (three-time Grammy-winning Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to her farewell concert with the hope of reconnecting, it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to Marta, who lives a world apart, Vivo will need the help of Gabi (newcomer Ynairaly Simo) – an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum to fulfill his owner’s wishes.”

RELATED: Oprah Welcomes Lin-Manuel Miranda & ‘In The Heights’ Cast To Virtual Block Party

Photo: Netflix

The film also stars Zoe Saldaña as Gabi’s mother, Rosa; Michael Rooker as a villainous Everglades python, Lutador; Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as a pair of star-crossed spoonbills; and Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troops.

“Vivo” hits Netflix on Aug. 6.