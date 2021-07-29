It’s nothing but love between Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks”, the actor, 28, who stars as John B on the hit series, opened up about his on and off-screen romance with V Magazine for their latest VMan digital cover.

“We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first,” Stokes gushed about his co-star. “We didn’t really have time to even comprehend the question: Is there something here? That was all after the fact.”

He continued, “For season 2, as soon as we get to work, we’ll support each other. We’ll be scene partners and take care of each other when it’s an emotional moment. But it doesn’t mean that if I don’t believe you, that I’m not going to call you out and she holds me to the same standard. Then, as soon as we get back to our trailers and we’re taking off our makeup and character clothes, it’s like that world disappears. I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on, it’s been awesome.”

Speaking of the upcoming season, Stokes also teased what fans can expect from John B and the rest of the Pogues.

“Season 2 just has a different energy to it,” he said. “I would describe it as controlled chaos because, obviously, we worked in confined spaces with safety—but it’s a chaotic experience. You’re dealing with a 16-year-old kid who’s wanted for murder, has fled the country, and is now en route, in his mind, to where the gold his father’s been chasing is. There’s a relentless mentality that he has and is not going to stop now, because he’s closer than he’s ever been.”

Adding, “I just think it’s high emotions and a lot more of the comedy that I think a lot of people love. We definitely don’t skip out on the bulls**t of the Pogues.”

Season 2 of “Outer Banks” hits Netflix on July 30.