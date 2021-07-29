Jodie Whittaker is leaving “Doctor Who”, the BBC has confirmed.

The actress, who became the first woman to play the Time Lord when she took over from Peter Capaldi in 2017, will star in the new six-part season 13 later this year and three specials next year before she bows out in fall 2022.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also leaving the show.

It’s not yet been announced who will take over from Whittaker in the leading role.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes,” she said in a statement. “I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them.

“My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel hopefully. The universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Chibnall added: “Jodie and I made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations.

“She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production.

“I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!”