Blake Shelton is sharing some new details about the song he wrote for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day.

The country crooner, 45, joined Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s “The Storme Warren Show” and detailed his writing process, admitting he had to bring in some help for the romantic tune.

The couple tied the knot earlier this month after dating since 2015.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Introduces Wife ‘Gwen Stefani Shelton’ During Post-Wedding Performance

“I had written a song. And as soon as I knew that that’s what we were going to do. I started trying to write a song because that’s kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do,” he explained. “Cause I’m to the point where I just don’t write that many songs anymore. It’s just like pulling teeth for me and it is something she’s always on my case about it. And she just beats me up about it constantly about how I should write, you know? And so I started writing this song and I could only get so far with it. Cause I didn’t want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help.”

He added, “And so I called Craig, Craig Wiseman. I said ‘Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I’m not joking around here.'”

Shelton and Wiseman have collaborated on a number of songs together, including Shelton’s 2013 hit, “Boys ‘Round Here”.

The singer is also looking forward to sharing the song with the world soon.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Says She’s Feeling ‘Total Honeymoon Vibes’ After Wedding With Blake Shelton

“I think it’s something I want to share because I’m really proud of it. And to me, a marriage, a ceremony is you’re not keeping it private when you get married to somebody you’re announcing to the world, ‘Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows.’ That’s why we wear these rings,” Shelton said. “This is where we’re together now. And, and I feel that way about the song. It’s like, it is a, uh, you know, for me something that I want people to hear and know because I’m proud to be married to Gwen and so proud of that song.”

Shelton also spilled on their honeymoon plans: “We still are probably going to, we chose, we did have some time after the wedding, just she and I. But you know, we just, we just wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else.”