Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a sweet clip of her young niece speaking Welsh on Instagram this week.

The actress, who grew up in Swansea, Wales, and speaks Welsh herself, introduced fans to Ava Zeta, who sat on her knee and translated what her aunt was saying in English to Welsh.

Zeta-Jones told the camera, “Hello everybody, I am here with my beautiful niece, Ava Zeta. And I thought I’d send you a few messages only that I’m going to do it in English and Ava is going to do it in Welsh.”

The star then said: “So, I hope you had a nice day today. We had a great day, we went swimming, we went shopping and now we’re waiting for our dinner,” as Ava Zeta revealed the Welsh equivalent after each of her aunt’s sentences.

Zeta-Jones captioned the sweet clip: “Welsh in Spain. Ava Zeta is in the house. Hours of fun. Love you Ava.”

Her latest post comes after she shared a snap of herself embracing her grey hair earlier this month, posing for a stunning selfie.