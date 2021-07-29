Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit for breach of contract over the release of “Black Widow”.

The actress claims the studio’s decision to release the movie on Disney+ and in theatres on the same day was in breach of her contract, which she says guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release of the film. Her salary for the Marvel movie was largely based on theatrical performance, with bonuses when the film reached certain box office benchmarks.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the suit reads. It is estimated the actress will reportedly miss out on $50 million in bonuses.

In March, Disney announced “Black Widow” and several other titles including Emma Stone’s “Cruella” would premiere simultaneously on their subscription-based streaming service with an additional premium $30 price for subscribers, as well as in markets where cinemas were open. “Black Widow” opened with an $80 million box office haul in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional $60 million on Disney+. Though the film set a COVID-19 era box office record as more theatres open, “Black Widow” is on track to be one of the lowest-grossing Marvel movies. Its current gross sits at $319 worldwide.

“It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like ‘Black Widow’ directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind COVID-19 as a pretext to do so,” John Berlinski, an attorney representing Johansson, told CNBC.

“But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court,” Berlinski continued in his email to CNBC. “This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honour its contracts.”

Disney previously said the hybrid streaming and theatrical model was in place as a pandemic measure, but the remainder of the 2021 slate will debut exclusively in theatres, beginning with “Jungle Cruise” this week.

Disney has not yet issued a public response to Johansson’s lawsuit.

Disney isn’t the only company that made the pandemic-related decision to release films simultaneously on streaming platforms and in theatres. Warner Bros. is also releasing their 2021 slate of films in cinemas and on the U.S.-only streaming platform HBO Max, leading filmmakers and talent such as “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve and stars Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin to speak out against the decision.