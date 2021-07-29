Vivica A. Fox is ringing in her 57th year with a bang.

The actress and all of her closest friends had fun this summer at a pool party hosted by Good Carma Studio at her stunning home in Los Angeles.

The group gathered together in the late afternoon and set the atmosphere with music and sips provided by Koe Kombucha, Usal wines, Talosa wines and Skinte. The guests were also treated to adult boozy pops from Slim Chillers and a Popcorn Bar from Safe and Fair.

Later, Acai Bowls from Bowl Kitsto and a Hydralyte station were available to help the party cool down.

Not only did Fox treat her guests like royalty, but she sent them home with epic gift bags too. Some of the items included Aloisia Beauty, Hope & Co jewelry, Business and Pleasure totes and towels, Tote & Carry bucket hats, Sunstaches, Tidal NY Flip Flops, Emma J Jewelry, Woosh Beauty, Moveo Fit Co and more.

Photo: Leah Ingersoll

Fox rocked a pink swimsuit and a chunky “V” necklace while she wore her long locks in a high ponytail for the party.

While posing for a few photos, Fox wore some fun “It’s my birthday” sunglasses, before changing into a green swimsuit and matching coverup.

Happy Birthday, Vivica!